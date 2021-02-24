Fireball (FIRE) Hits Market Cap of $62,526.47

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $62,526.47 and $1,452.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball token can currently be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00006246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00079795 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00219411 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001876 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,112 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

