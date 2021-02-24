First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.