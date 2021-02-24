First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $777.86

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $777.86 and last traded at $777.86, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $764.00.

FCNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $660.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

