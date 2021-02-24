First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.35

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 6920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCF. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.