First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.41

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

FFWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Foundation by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

