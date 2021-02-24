First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,644,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,745,000 after acquiring an additional 87,587 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $2,054,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

