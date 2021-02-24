First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.73

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 472,222 shares of company stock worth $18,941,223. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.