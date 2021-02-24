First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shot up 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.64. 12,597,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 13,642,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on AG. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -80.44 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. On average, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

