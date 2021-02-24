First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 146.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 231,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 115,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $97.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

