First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.56 Million Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 1,109 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,285.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

