First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 316,024 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 114.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

