First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.92 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Steelcase by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,538,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

