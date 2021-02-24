First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 95.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $285,613.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,801,794.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $593,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,133 shares of company stock worth $1,221,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

