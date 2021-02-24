First Trust Advisors LP Sells 35,010 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,010 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL stock opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLL. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

