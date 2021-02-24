First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,862 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

NYSE:EMD opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

