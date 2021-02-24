First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

FIF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,601. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

