First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

FPF traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. 1,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $24.54.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.