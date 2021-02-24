First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LDSF)

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,321. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.

