First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of FCVT stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $53.28. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,457. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.43% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

