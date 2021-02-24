First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

FDIV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. 745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $50.73.

