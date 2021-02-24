First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $18.28. First United shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 12,163 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $125.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First United by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First United during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First United by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First United during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First United by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

