Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Truist

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price lifted by Truist from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.29.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $178.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $194.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

