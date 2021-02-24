Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $182.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Stephens raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.29.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $178.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.01 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

