FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) were up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 125,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 295,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in FlexShopper by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

