Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,863,000. Natixis raised its stake in Altria Group by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group by 2,573.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 973,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 936,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,663. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

