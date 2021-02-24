Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,750,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises about 5.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 3.02% of Barrick Gold worth $1,224,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 605,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

