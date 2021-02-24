Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 16,580 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $46,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Shares of AME stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.08. 9,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,777. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

