Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 32,900 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $97,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $612,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.08.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $15.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.00. 77,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,174. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.43. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

