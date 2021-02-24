Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 147,666 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588,702 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 147,666 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up 2.1% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $515,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,925 shares of company stock worth $16,466,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.89. 114,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.36 and its 200-day moving average is $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

