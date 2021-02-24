Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 78,387 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,379 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 78,387 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.74% of Palo Alto Networks worth $249,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.06.

PANW stock traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.96. 27,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

