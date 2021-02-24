Flow (Dapper Labs) Price Tops $20.24 (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $471.57 million and $50.03 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be purchased for $20.24 or 0.00041944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055513 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.69 or 0.00722678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00039151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00059692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003689 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

