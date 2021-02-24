Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 135,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,369,000 after buying an additional 308,029 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 861,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 165,233 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 206,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 82,763 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

FLO stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

