Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

FLS stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09.

Get Flowserve alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.