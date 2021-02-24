Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,838,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377,735 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,177,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,079,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,791,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,802,000 after acquiring an additional 258,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.06 and its 200-day moving average is $152.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

