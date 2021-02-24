Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall Sells 550 Shares

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FTV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

