Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.25

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.25 and traded as high as C$10.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) shares last traded at C$10.16, with a volume of 1,086,873 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FVI. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Laurentian downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.25.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

