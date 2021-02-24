Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,136 shares during the period. DiamondRock Hospitality accounts for about 1.1% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DRH shares. Raymond James upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 74,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,086. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $10.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

