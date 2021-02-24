Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy Acquires 122,728 Shares of Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $535.57 million, a P/E ratio of -249.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 53.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

