Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,662. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.