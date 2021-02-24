Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €68.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.18 ($82.56).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €58.02 ($68.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

