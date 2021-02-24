Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.28 ($54.45).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €35.63 ($41.92) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.24 and a 200-day moving average of €37.53.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

