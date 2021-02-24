Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

