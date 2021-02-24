Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

NYSE:FDP traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. 6,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,024. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,853,951 shares in the company, valued at $171,006,077.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

