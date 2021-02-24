Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 196.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Freshpet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Freshpet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $173.52. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.37.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

