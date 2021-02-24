frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

FTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of FTDR opened at $54.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

