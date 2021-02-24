Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) versus Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Critical Contrast

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fulgent Genetics and Renalytix AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Renalytix AI 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $73.40, suggesting a potential downside of 32.47%. Renalytix AI has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.35%. Given Renalytix AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renalytix AI is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Renalytix AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics 35.31% 43.81% 36.82% Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Renalytix AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 81.11 -$410,000.00 $0.02 5,435.00 Renalytix AI N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.16) -143.75

Fulgent Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix AI. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulgent Genetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Renalytix AI on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It sells its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States and internationally. Fulgent Genetics has collaboration with PWNHealth to provide at-home Covid-19 test capabilities. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

