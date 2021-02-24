Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by 86 Research

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at 86 Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $171.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FUTU. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.30.

Shares of FUTU opened at $167.19 on Monday. Futu has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.04 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

