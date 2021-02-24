Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Shares Gap Up to $12.41

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $14.00. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 421 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuwei Films from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

