FY2020 EPS Estimates for Weatherford International plc Cut by Capital One Financial (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Weatherford International in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.07) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.45). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.67) EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFTIQ opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

