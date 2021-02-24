FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F) Issued By Desjardins

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fiore Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiore Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$31.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of F opened at C$1.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$106.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.45. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

